The average retirement age in the United States is 62, but there is a growing trend of people retiring early. In fact, the number of people retiring before age 60 has increased by more than 50% since the 1990s.

There are a number of reasons why people are choosing to retire early. Some people may have saved enough money to retire early, while others may be retiring due to health problems or because they want to pursue other interests, such as these 5 popular retirement activities.

Whatever the reason, retirees are increasingly choosing to live in states that offer a variety of benefits, such as a low cost of living, mild weather, and access to quality healthcare.

CheapInsurance.com researched the 10 states with the youngest retirees in the United States, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau. We will also provide some information about each state, such as the average retirement age, cost of living, climate, and car insurance cost.