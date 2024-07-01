What is Rideshare Insurance? Is it Always “On”?

Here’s where things get a bit more nuanced. There are two main types of rideshare insurance to consider:

Ridesharing Company Coverage

Limited to Specific Periods: This basic insurance provided by Uber, Lyft, or similar companies only kicks in during specific times when you’re logged into the app. As mentioned earlier, there are typically three stages with varying coverage levels depending on whether you have a passenger or not.

Not Active During Non-Rideshare Times: This coverage is definitively not “on” all the time. If you’re in an accident while the app is off or you haven’t accepted a ride request, the ridesharing company’s insurance won’t provide any protection. You’ll need to rely solely on your personal car insurance (assuming it doesn’t exclude rideshare use).

Separate Rideshare Insurance Policies

Designed to Fill the Gap. This is additional insurance purchased specifically for rideshare drivers. It acts as a bridge, providing coverage during those periods when your personal insurance and the ridesharing company’s coverage fall short.

May Offer Some Non-Rideshare Coverage. While primarily focused on rideshare activities, some separate rideshare insurance policies might offer limited coverage even when the app is off. This could include basic liability coverage for accidents during your personal errands or commutes. However, this is not always the case, so it’s crucial to carefully review the policy details before purchase.

Read the Fine Print. Always thoroughly read the terms and conditions of both your personal auto insurance policy and any additional rideshare insurance you consider. This will ensure you understand exactly what is (and isn’t) covered during rideshare and non-rideshare times.