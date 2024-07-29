Should You Leave the Car at Home?

Leaving the car at home can be a great option for students attending college without needing a vehicle. Not only does it eliminate the cost of gas, parking permits, and potential maintenance issues on campus, but it can also lead to significant savings on your auto insurance.

Here’s why leaving the car behind might be a smart move for your wallet:

Reduced Mileage: With your child not driving the car regularly, the overall mileage reported to your insurance company will decrease. Lower mileage often translates to lower cost insurance.

“Student Away” Discounts: Many insurance companies offer “student away at school” discounts. These discounts acknowledge the reduced risk associated with a car that’s parked for extended periods.

Potential Policy Changes: Depending on your situation, you might be able to remove your child from your policy altogether or switch them to a named non-operator status, if your insurance company offers it. Both options can lead to premium reductions.

Of course, leaving the car at home isn’t always an option. But before your child packs up the trunk, be sure to weigh the pros and cons and explore how this decision could impact the costs of car insurance.

Next Steps: If you’re considering leaving the car at home, contact your insurance company to discuss your options and see if you qualify for any student-away discounts. Leaving the car at home can be a smart way to free up some cash for college expenses. By understanding the potential discounts and keeping your insurance company informed, you can maximize your savings on car insurance while your child enjoys college life.